Kasihnya Warisan crowned ‘Raja Sungai’ in Tatau Mini Regatta

TATAU (Aug 13): Kasihnya Warisan has won the coveted ‘Raja Sungai’ (King of the River) in the Tatau Mini Regatta, Pesta Tatau 2023.

The Team N58 Balingian paddlers beat four other boats, earning themselves a ‘Raja Sungai’ title, RM16,000 cash and a trophy.

The prizes were presented by Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai to the team manager Ardyman Matan.

Cahaya Kekal, another boat registered under Team N58 Balingian had to settle for second place and received RM5,000 cash and a trophy.

Third place was Bujang Vaie who brought home RM3,000 cash and a trophy.

Balingian Jati and BDA Bintang Terang Satu were in fourth and fifth places respectively.

Other categories contested during the mini regatta are three men paddlers category, 15 Bidar paddlers, 20 Bidar paddlers, 25 Bidar paddlers, 30 Bidar paddlers, 10 Temuai paddlers, 15 Temuai paddlers and 20 Temuai paddlers.

Apart from that, the powerboat race was also held involving various categories.

The last time the Tatau Regatta was held was in 2010 and it was held again after 13 years.

For the record, the Tatau Regatta was organised for the first time in 1989.

Also present to witness the boat race were Sikie’s wife Datin Melia Gelen, Bintulu Development Authority deputy chairman Dato Haidar Khan Asghar Khan, BDA general manager Datu Muhamad Yakup Kari and Tatau District officer Jabang Juntan.