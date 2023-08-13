Markets are becoming optimistic, but can this bull market last?

Market narratives change quickly. Just a few months back, investors were fearing a recession, but lately markets have been rising on hopes that high inflation is cooling enough to get the Federal Reserve to stop hiking interest rates. We think that such a scenario may be too optimistic, and advise caution ahead.

Despite lower headline inflation, core inflation still remains sticky. The Fed has also been reluctant to alter their hawkish stance until there is more progress in reducing price pressures.

Even as economists and investors get increasingly optimistic of a potential soft landing, we think that a recession is delayed, not defeated. It is likely that we will see a recession as tighter monetary policy takes time to take effect.

China’s economic recovery has clearly stalled, with the country having deep economic problems to overcome. Without large scale stimulus in sight, we believe there are reasons to stay cautious.

We continue to favour fixed income over equities, particularly short duration and higher quality bonds. As for equities, we like Japan, quality/value stocks, Asean and commodity-linked equities.

Optimism is mounting as inflation data has continued to trend lower. Markets rallied as investors are shrugging off the prospect of further rate hikes in the US. US equities have technically entered a bull market, having risen over 20 per cent from their lows in October last year.

The recent rally has further driven equity valuations further into the expensive territory, as markets seemingly ignored the risks of elevated inflation and higher for longer interest rates. We believe markets have become overly optimistic, and advise investors to remain cautious.

Inflation still too high for the Fed’s liking

The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index in the US rose three per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in June, the lowest reading since March 2021. However, the core PCE price index, the Fed’s preferred gauge to measure inflation, rose 4.1 per cent y-o-y and is still far from the two per cent target.

Core PCE which excludes food and energy, has been much more sticky and difficult to come down. This is concerning as core inflation tends to be a better underlying gauge of where inflation is headed.

Moreover, a resilient labour market adds to the worries. Although wage growth has fallen slightly in recent months, it remains at elevated levels, growing at 5.6 per cent in June 2023. This raises concerns because rising wages feed into inflation, making the Fed’s task much more challenging.

After pausing rate increases in June, the Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points on July 27, 2023 for the 11th time since March 2022, in a move that was widely expected. This also boosted the target range for the Fed’s benchmark federal funds rate to 5.25 to 5.5 per cent, the highest level in 22 years.

While Powell pointed to encouraging signs that the Fed’s rate hikes are working to curb price pressures, he reiterated that policymakers have a long way to go to return inflation to their two per cent goal. The forward guidance remains unchanged, leaving the door open to further rate hikes if inflation does not continue to trend lower.

As such, we see that policymakers have been reluctant to alter their hawkish stance until there is more progress in reducing price pressures.

Currently, oil prices have also been inching upwards, with WTI Crude now trading above US$80 per barrel, and a further rise in energy prices could put a pause to the inflation cool down.

With Russia having withdrawn from the Black Sea Grain Initiative that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain, heightened geopolitical tensions could also mean that food is about to get a lot more expensive.

Recession is delayed, not defeated

The US economy has continued to defy predictions of a recession in the face of aggressive rate hikes, bolstering the confidence of investors for a soft landing.

The GDP in the US grew 2.4 per cent on an annualised rate last quarter (2Q23), according to preliminary figures released by the Department of Commerce, which marked an acceleration from a two per cent growth rate in the first quarter.

However, this does not change the fact that leading indicators are still pointing towards a slowdown, with the US Leading Economic Index (LEI) continuing to be on a steep decline, falling 7.8 per cent year-on-year in June, suggesting that the economy is still not out of the woods.

We are choosing to pay more attention to the leading indicator, as GDP figures are a lagging indicator of the economy.

Historically, the Fed also has a poor track record of defeating inflation without a recession. Out of the seven rate tightening cycles the Fed has conducted since 1980, six of them have ended in a recession. Given how much more aggressive the current rate tightening cycle is compared to the ones before, we think that a recession is still on the cards, even if it is delayed.

Higher rates from extensive monetary tightening would eventually start to bite. The cumulative lagged impact of rate hikes tightens financial conditions going forward, making a recession likely to occur. The Fed is unlikely to come to the rescue with rate cuts this year, seeing that core inflation still remains above its target rate of two per cent.

China has deep economic issues to overcome

China’s performance this year has come as a significant disappointment, as its overall recovery appears far slower than previously anticipated. Consumer demand remains weak and industrial activity has fallen. The Caixin China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for instance, declined to a six-month low of 49.2 in July from 50.5 in June, below the key 50 level that marks a contraction.

More recently, the July Politburo meeting which typically sets the tone for China’s economic policies for the second half of the year have also failed to reassure investors. The ruling communist party pledged to step up stimulus measures as the economy faces what it described as “new” difficulties and a “tortuous” recovery, though they fell short of announcing large-scale stimulus to support the slowing economic recovery. Investors have been waiting for support after official data showed the rebound’s momentum slowing in the second quarter.

Economists have tipped real estate as the sector in greatest need of aid, with the drop in new home sales in China recording a steep decline in June 2023. China’s huge property industry was long an important engine of economic growth, accounting for as much as 30 per cent of the country’s GDP, and investors see the revival of the sector as crucial to China’s recovery.

However, as long as sentiments remain poor, consumer demand will likely remain weak, setting up a vicious cycle in the Chinese property market that may take a significantly long time to recover.

Looking at some of the critical challenges currently faced by China, such as the high youth unemployment, and the faltering property market, we believe that without any big stimulus or big policy support, it would be very difficult to restore confidence in the market.

More importantly, we think that the slowdown being seen in China is more structural than cyclical.

The move towards a more state-controlled economy stifles the competitive edge of private companies, as seen in the tech crackdowns which subjected the likes of Chinese tech giants such as Alibaba and Tencent to punishing scrutiny from late 2020.

Moreover, given the fragile US-China tensions, global companies are accelerating their reshoring operations out of China, and this would likely have long-term implications on China’s economic growth. We remain mindful of these geopolitical tensions and the potential negative effects they could have on the long-term profitability of Chinese companies.