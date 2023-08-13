Marudi girl wins brand new smart UHD TV in Jimmy Contest 6

KUCHING (Aug 13): Diana Ling brought home a 75-inch Samsung Smart UHD television set after winning the top prize of Season 1 of the Jimmy Contest 6 ‘Treasure In Rice’.

The 18-year-old flew all the way from Ulu Long Lama, Marudi, with all expenses borne by Liansin Trading Sdn Bhd, to claim her prize, which was presented by Mayor of Kuching South Dato Wee Hong Seng at the Liansin booth in Kuching Festival 2023’s Indoor Trade Section on Friday evening.

When met, Diana was happy that her persistence in submitting more than 100 entries throughout the contest period, from April 1 to June 30 this year, had not gone in vain.

She has also submitted more than 70 entries for Season 2, which is running until Sept 30.

“When I received a call (from Liansin), l thought it was a scam at first, but later, the Liansin staff member congratulated me for winning the grand prize and after verifying a few details, it was then l realised that it was true.

“My mother is a supplier of ‘nasi bungkus’ (packed economy rice) and ‘mee’ (noodles) packets, and she uses the ‘Cap Amoi’ rice brand. She collected all the entry cards for me to scan after l downloaded the Liansin Rewards App,” said Diana.

Meanwhile, Chin Poh Mui received the second prize, an Apple iPhone from Liansin executive director Lai Chun Lian, and the third prize of Buffalo smart cooker was presented to Zainuddin Mohammad by Liansin head of group sales and marketing Lim Boo Khiong.

There were two winners of the special prize of Nescafe coffee maker: Ervina Yap and Hafizah Saimin, as well as 27 winners of the consolation prize, namely a 10kg pack of Butterfly Fragrant Rice.

Under the Jimmy Contest 6 campaign, there are four seasons – Season 3 will run from Oct 1 to Dec 31 this year, and Season 4 from Jan 1 to March 30 next year.

The ultimate grand prize for Jimmy Contest 6 is a Honda HR-V sports utility vehicle (SUV).