Miri can become good hub for motorsports tourism, says mayor

MIRI (Aug 13): Hosting large-scale motorsports events could help boost tourism for this specific segment in Miri, says mayor Adam Yii.

He added that with more and bigger events in the future, it would be possible to make this city a hub for motorsports tourism, involving both national and international-level shows.

“Motorsports such as drifting can definitely promote Miri as a sports tourism location, in view of drifting being widely covered across social media.

“The drivers and spectators come from all over Malaysia, and also from the neighbouring countries,” said the Pujut assemblyman when officiating at National Drift Series Borneo (R2/R3), on the Permyjaya Race Circuit here Friday night.

Yii added that facilities such as the Permyjaya Race Circuit here could host motorsports within a safe and controlled environment.

“In fact, Miri is one of the biggest motorsports hubs in Sarawak, with a long history of drag-racing, and has been actively holding ‘time attack’, ‘gymkhana’ and ‘drifting’ activities.

“Working together with National Drift Series, the homegrown teams of Sideways Squad, FHPPC and GYX Motorsports Club have brought the national running drift series to Miri for the first time, under the banner National Drift Series: Borneo, or NDS BORNEO in short,” he said.

The NDS Borneo’s final round is today, which will announce the driver with the most points collected throughout the series to take home the champion’s title.

“Drifting is a very exciting motorsports for both the drivers and spectators. We hope it could be run on a bigger scale in the future,” added Yii.