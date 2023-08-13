Miri MPV driver injured in single-vehicle accident

MIRI (Aug 13): A man was injured after the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) he was driving was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Bulan Sabit, here early this morning.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre, in a statement, said they were notified about the incident at 3.47am and firefighters from the Miri Central fire station were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that there was an accident involving an MPV. A 27-year-old victim was thrown out of the vehicle and landed in a ditch nearby,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to provide initial treatment to the victim before bringing him out of the ditch using a stretcher.

“The victim was handed over to the medical personnel from the Health Ministry for further action,” he added.