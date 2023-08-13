Miri’s Unity Dance Academy wins open youth category in international arts festival in Singapore

MIRI (Aug 13): The talented dancers of the Unity Dance Academy have triumphed, winning the first place in the open youth group category in ‘Vanda International Arts Festival 2023’ in Singapore recently.

Its principal, Teressa Lee, congratulated the dance troupe for their success and in bringing pride to the resort city and to the country.

“During the competition, the dancers from the academy performed a Chinese dance dubbed ‘The Lady under the Moon,” she said.

“Their graceful dance moves lived up to expectations and was therefore adjudged as the top winner for the open youth group category,” she added.

A total of 141 teams from all around the world took part in the competition. Besides Malaysia, other participating countries were Vietnam, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, Japan and Singapore.

Lee expressed her gratitude and appreciation to State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Miri mayor Adam Yii and all individuals who have been providing support and sponsorship for the dance troupe to join the competition.

“Your support has been our greatest blessing, and with your continuous support, the academy will continue to succeed,” said Lee.