Nanga Telakit Bersatu wins Tribal Boat Decoration competition at Tatau Fest

TATAU (Aug 13): Nanga Telakit Bersatu was crowned champion of the Tribal Boat Decoration competition held in conjunction with Tatau Festival 2023 Friday night.

The team walked home with RM2,000 cash prize and a trophy.

The runner-up was My Hometown, receiving a cash prize of RM1,500 and a trophy.

The prizes for the winners were presented by the Tatau police chief DSP Jame Reis.

Meanwhile, the competition was enlivened by performance from local artist Florence Lo at the main stage.

Tatau District Officer Jabang Juntan and Tatau information officer Donny Minggu Ling were also present at the event.