Newly-appointed UiTM Pro-Chancellor jokes about ‘standing for hours’ at convo

KUCHING (Aug 13): Newly-appointed Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Pro-Chancellor Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz managed to create a light-hearted moment amidst the formal setting of an event marking UiTM Sarawak’s 50th anniversary at a hotel here today.

At the event, UiTM Sarawak rector Prof Dato Dr Jamil Hamali officially introduced Abdul Wahab to the audience and media, who were later informed about Abdul Wahab being the second Sarawakian and the first UiTM alumnus to hold the distinguished post.

In sharing his first time being on duty in this capacity, Abdul Wahab described it as a good experience, but he also joked about doing it ‘for six days in a row’.

“I had to be on duty for six days in a row, giving scrolls to the graduates, and standing up for at least three hours!” the former Kalaka assemblyman ‘complained’ to the audience, who responded with laughter.

Abdul Wahab, together with Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Hassan Said, were announced UiTM Pro-Chancellors during the university’s 97th convocation ceremony in its main Shah Alam campus over a week ago.

Their appointment took effect on April 15, and would end on April 14, 2026.

Abdul Wahab, who had also served as president of UiTM Sarawak Alumni for 31 years, left politics in 2020.

“I’m grateful to UiTM Sarawak for always supporting me, up to my appointment as the pro-chancellor,” he said.

Adding on, he said in ensuring Sarawak’s continuous development in years to come, it would require a combination of good education and good leadership.

“Having been in politics for 31 years, I’m now moving to academic life. We want to raise future leaders among our younger generation.”

For the record, the first Sarawakian appointed as UiTM Pro-Chancellor was Tan Sri Safri Awang Zaidell.