One killed, nine others injured in two-car accident at Jalan Mukah-Oya

MUKAH (Aug 13): A man was killed, while nine others were injured following a crash involving two cars at KM7 Jalan Mukah-Oya last night.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, the deceased was identified as 48-year-old Dimas Masri Hasnawi.

Bomba said the firefighters from Mukah fire station were mobilised to the scene after being notified about the accident at 8.11pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that two cars had collided. Two women and a man were trapped in one of the cars, while another female passenger and a young girl managed to get out from the wreckage on their own.

“The three victims were successfully extricated from the car. However, a man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel,” he added.

Bomba said the victims in the other car, comprising two men, a woman and two boys, were able to get out of the car by themselves.

“The injured victims were taken to a hospital for further treatment,” it added.

Meanwhile, Mukah district police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the deceased died due to severe head injuries.

“Initial investigation found that the car he was travelling in was heading towards Mukah.

“When it reached KM7 Jalan Mukah-Oya, it is believed that the driver had lost control of the car and crashed into another car coming from the opposite direction,” he added.

Muhammad Rizal said the body of the deceased was taken to Mukah Hospital for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.