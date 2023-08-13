Panggau Dayak twin-tower project in Kuching to be unveiled next weekend

KUCHING (Aug 13): The Panggau Dayak project would be unveiled this Aug 19, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

According to him, the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to officiate at the ceremony meant to showcase this development comprising nine-storey twin towers at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here, which would also house the offices of the Dayak Cultural Foundation (DCF) and Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).

“This morning I was there for the rehearsal of the opening ceremony; our Premier will inaugurate the buildings on Aug 19, and the works are progressing smoothly,” he told reporters when met during a site visit at the Unifor Complex yesterday, where he was accompanied by Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn and Unit For Other Religions (Unifor) director Datu Jack Aman Luat.

“Both buildings, namely for the DCF and the DCCI, are ready. Only works on other components, such as the apartment blocks, remain in progress,” added Uggah.

Costing RM36 million, the project sits on a 2.32-hectare land.

The residential component of the project is a five-storey block of 30 apartment units and 80 condominium units.