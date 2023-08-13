Peninsula polls results: Status quo as predicted — PH-BN wins three states; PN keeps three states

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 13): Based on the full official results from the Election Commission’s (EC) website for all six states, Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) will be able to form government in Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan, while Perikatan Nasional (PN) can keep ruling Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

This was predicted by independent pollsters including Ilham Centre and Merdeka Center, whose pre-election surveys showed that it was likely to be status quo, with three states each for both sides of the political divide.

PH and BN managed to win more than two-thirds majority in Negeri Sembilan and Penang, but were denied two-thirds majority in Selangor.

In Negeri Sembilan, PH and BN collectively won 31 of the 36 seats, while PN won only five.

In Penang, PH and BN won a combined 29 of the 40 seats, while PN won 11.

In Selangor, PH and BN won a combined 34 of the 56 seats, while PN won 22.

PN won all 32 seats in Terengganu.

In Kedah, PN won 33 of 36 seats there, while PH won the remaining three.

In Kelantan, PN won 43 of the 45 seats there, while BN and PH won one seat each. – Malay Mail