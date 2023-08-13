PH’s win in Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan shows it ‘is the choice of most Malaysians’, says S’wak DAP’s Kong

KUCHING (Aug 13): The Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) win in the Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan state polls yesterday showed that PH “is the choice of most Malaysians”, said Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Michael Kong.

The special assistant to DAP Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, asserted that the people’s choice has been clear.

“The fact that we were able to retain states such as Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang shows that PH is liberal and moderate, and is the choice of most Malaysians.

“It fortifies our narrative that we must move away from the 4Rs of Race, Religion, Royalty and Region.

“Let us now take this mandate and work hard in the next four years in the lead up to GE16 (16th general elections),” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued in light of the six state polls in Peninsular Malaysia yesterday as PH and Barisan National retained Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, while Perikatan Nasional won Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah.

Kong said he is extremely proud that DAP won 46 out of the 47 seats the party contested.

“It shows clearly that the people have the upmost confidence in the party and the candidates that they put up.

“As (DAP secretary-general) Anthony Loke has said, no one is bigger than the party and we will learn to move on and grow from setbacks.

“We will take this as a guiding principle to continue working hard for the people of Sarawak,” he added.