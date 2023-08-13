PM Anwar congratulates unity govt, PN for retaining respective states

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 13): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated both his unity government and rival Perikatan Nasional (PN) for maintaining the status quo after the results of the state elections.

In a press conference last night, Anwar said he also expressed his gratitude to the Election Commission (EC) for a smooth voting

“On behalf of the unity government, I thank the people for their support and for maintaining our strength in the three states. This is a result of the camaraderie among the parties in our coalition, including our allies in Sabah and Sarawak.

“I also congratulate the opposition for their wins in the three other states.” – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME