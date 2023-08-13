SBF Recovery BizFund Training Sponsor Programme

SARAWAK Business Federation (SBF) and its associate members have devised a strategy to support all of their members as well as Sarawak’s industries by delivering specialised capacity building programmes through their Recovery BizFund.

Frequently confronted with challenges such as a lack of training funds and opportunities, the SBF’s Recovery BizFund enables its members and the business community under SBF to receive much needed practical and hands-on training that will have immediate impacts on their daily operations, long-term sustainability, and the Sarawak economy.

The Regional Specific Tourist Guide (RSTG) programme, run by SATT College, was one of the first projects launched by SBF in partnership with its associate members. Due to the increasing growth of the tourism sector, Sarawak need additional licenced tourist guides to cater to the flood of domestic and international tourists.

In February 2023, the first batch of participants commenced their six months (500hrs) training programme to become a licensed tourist guide. This is an accredited programme by the Ministry of Human Resources Malaysia’s Department of Skill Development, and upon completion, the student will be eligible to sit for the Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture, Malaysia (MOTAC) examination to become a licenced tourist guide.

Many participants find the RSTG programme eye-opening because Sarawak has so much more to offer, and experience. The participants were trained on how to conduct tours, managing nature site activities, city tours as well as learning about the natural history, culture and heritage, government system, tourism destination, safety amd emergency, history of Sarawak and many more

Currently, SBF, the Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and SATT College are planning to organise additional short courses, such as Accounting and Costing for Management, Housekeeping Practices, and Food and Beverage Cost Control. These courses aim to further enhance the skills and knowledge of individuals in relevant industries.

For more information, interested individuals can contact the Sarawak Business Federation at 082-237 148 or email [email protected].