Sky’s the limit for Sarawakian international table tennis umpire

WHEN national table tennis umpire Daphne Lau Sheng Yan took up the job, little did she know that she would travel this far.

It all started in 2013 when she met retired principal Ling Ching Ang, an international umpire, who invited her to go for the State Umpire (SU) examination.

Lau took up the offer and passed the National Umpire (NU) examination two years later before gaining her International Umpire (IU) accreditation in 2018, at the age of 19.

Today, the 24-year-old Sibu-born holds the record as the only one out of seven Sarawakian table tennis umpires to own Blue badge in progress. The rest are all White badge umpires.

Under the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), umpires are classified as White badge, Blue badge in progress, Blue badge, Gold badge in progress (launched in 2021) and Gold badge (also launched in 2021).

On top of that, Lau is also the youngest Malaysian to umpire at an international match at the 2019 Thailand Junior and Cadet Open when she was only 20, followed by the 2019 Chinese Taipei Junior and Cadet Open, the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and ITTF- Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU) Asian Cup 2022 in Bangkok.

It has been a long and winding journey, but Lau is sure nothing can stop her ambitious plan to excel further in the umpiring world.

“The sky is the limit, and so long as my love for the umpiring job remains intact, I will keep on looking for new horizons and fresh areas to explore,” she told thesundaypost.

‘Have passion, will travel’

Lau, a graduate with a Bachelor in Computer Science from the Asia Pacific University, currently works as a data analyst in Kuala Lumpur.

Occasionally, she would travel back to her hometown to umpire local matches.

She said no one in particular had influenced her decision to take up umpiring as a career, though she narrowed it all down to her passion and interest in this field, which propelled her to go all the way to succeed.

“Along this long journey, I deeply appreciate the generous guidance and shared knowledge from many experienced umpires in Malaysia, about 20 to 30 of them who are still actively involved in umpiring.”

Lau said after getting her SU qualification, she once thought of giving up as she was not sure how to progress.

“Many people actually just stop at SU as no one approaches or guides them to go further.

“I was fortunate enough that in 2015, Sarawak hosted the National Hopes Championship in Kuching and someone from Sibu Table Tennis Association (STTA) contacted me and asked whether I was interested in going for the NU course and examinations.

“So yes, I just went for it and slowly I got to know more table tennis umpires in Malaysia through the championship, subsequently more umpiring information flowed in and that helped my umpire journey to grow.”

Going solo

Lau believed that it was her interest and passion in going solo that had kept her attached to umpiring.

“Umpires across the world are the same and they share a common trait – independence.

“We are willing to travel solo to competitions, no matter the distance. This suits me perfectly as I enjoy solo travels. When I officiate at international tournaments, I seize the opportunity to explore new places.

“I also got to explore the world. For example, last year, after the Commonwealth Games, I went to Switzerland, Paris and London for vacation,” she said.

Lau said her most memorable moment in umpiring was during the Asian Cup 2022 in Bangkok when she got to officiate at the match between World No 5 Tomokazu Harimoto from Japan and Lee Sang Su of Korea.

She said Harimoto was the highest-ranked player she had ever umpired and naturally, she had to pay a lot of attention throughout the game because the way the players played was ‘incredibly fast’.

“It was like watching them on television but this time, it was right in front of me. It was so enchanting and memorable.”

‘Not all fun and games’

Lau said the biggest drawback being an umpire was that it could be a burden financially for those wishing to develop further and grow professionally in their careers as they must fund themselves when going to competitions or undertaking examinations.

Only at major events like the SEA Games, the Commonwealth Games, the Asian Games and the Olympics would umpires be provided with free air tickets, but for the rest of the international tournaments, they would have to bear all costs on their own.

Lau said she did not mind this as she could still manage her own budget, adding that tournament organisers would normally go out to select countries in Asean or in Asia because this would be cheaper.

“It’s always worth it to go overseas, meet people from different countries, witness the major games and experience some exciting matches.”

However, Lau said it was unfortunate that umpiring could not be her main job due to recent policy changes in World Table Tennis (ITTC), resulting in fewer opportunities for umpires to serve.

“They are reducing the tables of play in a competition, meaning fewer umpires are needed.

“Of course, if in the future our Youth and Sports Ministry could come up with a sponsorship package to fund us (technical officials) to go umpiring, it would be much better so that we could go to the European countries to umpire, since we’re also representing Malaysia.”

Lau said a significant moment in her umpiring journey occurred in 2018 as she was preparing to depart for Kuala Lumpur for the IU examination – her grandmother passed away that very day.

“Considering the IU exam was held only twice a year, if I had chosen not to go, I would need to wait for another two years.

“Then with the Covid-19 pandemic surging in 2020 and international travels becoming heavily restricted, I would have missed numerous opportunities, but my family encouraged me to persevere with my plan.

‘Facing challenges’

In terms of challenges, Lau said tiredness was the norm because the on-duty time was long.

“However, we need to stay focused every time we go on court. Table tennis is fast-paced and we don’t have ‘Hawk-Eye’ technology or a review system like badminton or tennis to help us replay the rally.

“Everything highly relies on our professionalism to judge edge balls, services and net ball.

“When it comes to live matches, the world is looking at you as you make the critical judgments and thus, you must act professionally, present yourself appropriately, conduct yourself with respect and interact courteously with the players and officials.”

Lau said umpires must develop a natural sense of how the ball would travel, and this would make it easier for them to detect whether it was an edge ball or if a player’s service was faulty.

She said some experienced players might unknowingly did faulty services and could not accept being faulted by the umpire.

“You need to be firm and confident in your judgment, especially when dealing with many kinds of players. They can become very aggressive in their disagreement, but we shouldn’t fear them as long as we’re right.”

Looking ahead

According to Lau, umpiring is a tough job and the country needs to stage more international competitions in order to further popularise the sport.

“If we hosted more major competitions, it would gradually boost the entire table tennis industry. With increased support, we could fund more national players to compete overseas and shine in international tournaments.

“And when people see the potential in Malaysia’s table tennis, parents might be more than willing to let their children train in table tennis.”

She said hosting more international tournaments in Malaysia would also allow local umpires to serve in their home country.

Citing Asean table tennis powerhouses Singapore and Thailand, she said these two nations would send their players overseas to compete in international championships or leagues; hence, their ability to host international tournaments in their own countries and gain higher rankings.

“This allows them to promote the career development of their local umpires.

“Unfortunately, in Malaysia, I can say there is no international tournament, except for the SEA Games. The last international table tennis tournament was the World Table Tennis Championship in 2016.

“After that, there have been no such major events. As a result, umpires are forced to go overseas for evaluations, exams and tournament experience.”

Lau opined that for the sport to grow, the private sector would need to invest or form teams to participate in a league.

She said for Sarawak, private companies could sponsor the teams to participate and also get international players or those from Peninsular Malaysia to come to play in the state.

“I think this is always a good way to support the development of the sport.”

Coming back to Ling, Lau was grateful for and appreciated his professional guidance.

“I will always remember him telling me during one of the practical sessions back in 2013 that I must execute the hand signals correctly; otherwise people would question how an umpire from, let’s say, Sarawak could be so unprofessional.

“There is a sense of regret that we might not get the chance to go to an international competition together, but I will always remember his mentorship,” she said.