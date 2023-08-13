State polls: 3R issues stirred by Perikatan main cause for some seats to fall to opposition coalition, says Abun Sui

KUCHING (Aug 13): A Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak leader believed that Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) play on 3R issues (race, religion and royalty) was the main cause for some seats to be captured by the opposition coalition in the just concluded peninsula state elections.

Senator Abun Sui Anyit, who is PKR Sarawak deputy chairman, said though PN managed to capture some seats in PH-stronghold states such as Selangor, ultimately the status quo remained for the six states with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and PN retaining three states each.

“PH’s performance especially in Selangor is still good. However, the 3R issues stirred by PN was the main cause for some of the seats to fall to them.

“But the Chinese and mixed areas are still with PKR and Democratic Action Party (DAP),” he told The Borneo Post when asked to comment on the peninsular state polls.

He stressed the need for the government to handle 3R-related issues.

“What is the point if a party wins by stirring up 3R issues but failing to manage the states?

“It is a loss to the country if good candidates are defeated in the election due to 3R issues,” he said.

Nevertheless, Abun Sui, who is also PKR national supreme council member, said the outcome of the election yesterday will not affect the current unity federal government.

“It is unwise to change the federal government this term because the current administration led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is performing well and has been successful in attracting more investments to Malaysia,” he said and expressed confidence that the unity government will continue to stay in power for a full term.

He also said that the results from the six state elections will not have an effect on Sarawak.

“But it may cause Sarawakians to distance themselves from PN because they played up issues on 3R,” he said.

The conclusion of the state elections yesterday saw the PH-Barisan Nasional unity coalition retaining Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan states while Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah will remain under PN.

PH-BN managed to secure two-thirds majority in Penang and Negeri Sembilan where the coalition won a combined 29 out of 40 seats, and 31 of the 36 seats respectively.

The alliance was however, denied a two-third majority in Selangor where they collectively won 34 of the 56 seats.

PN made a clean sweep of all seats in Terengganu while in Kedah and Kelantan, the coalition won 33 out of 36 seats, and 43 of 45 seats respectively.