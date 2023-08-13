Two arrested in Sibu for allegedly threatening car accessories shop customers with meat cleaver

SIBU (Aug 13): Police have arrested a 69-year-old father and his 33-year-old son after they allegedly threatened the customers of a car accessories shop at Jalan Bukit Assek here with a meat cleaver yesterday.

According to Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili the incident was caught in a video posted on Facebook.

“The incident happened at about 11.30am at a parking lot in front of a shophouse at Jalan Bukit Assek.

“It was caused by the suspects’ dissatisfaction and anger towards the noise of the car audio system being tested at a car accessories shop located about 10 metres from their house,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli said an altercation occurred between the suspects and several men at the shop before the older suspect threatened and swung the meat cleaver towards the men.

“The police arrested both suspects at 4pm at their house following a report lodged by a 30-year-old complainant over the incident on the same day,” he added.

Zulkipli said the police have seized the weapon used in the incident for further investigation, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

He advised the public not to make speculations on the incident and gave assurance that the police will conduct their investigation professionally.