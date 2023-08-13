Wee: Kuching Fest Food Fair sets new daily highest number of visitors

KUCHING (Aug 13): The daily highest number of visitors to this year’s Kuching Festival Food Fair on Aug 5 which stood at 81,058 broke last year’s record, revealed Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

The Kuching South Mayor said the total number of visitors this year had exceeded 621,000 as of Aug 10.

“It is a good thing that the daily highest number of visitors has written a new record, but the total number of visitors seems to fall behind compared to last year’s total which exceeded one million,” he said during his Facebook live sesson ‘Shall WEE Talk’ yesterday.

Wee recollected that the total number of visitors last year was 1.13 million.

“There is still one more week to go as far as the festival is concerned. We hope that the total number of visitors this year can hit one million.

“This is our target for now and we look forward to getting as much support as we can from the community. Together, we can achieve the target,” he said.

He took the opportunity to remind all visitors to scan the QR code put up at the entrance to stand a chance of winning a lucky draw prize.

According to him, many enterprises have come up with various lucky draw prizes.

He thus hoped that the community would not miss out on this opportunity.

On a separate matter, Wee said a rabies case had been recorded at Taman Lovelyland in Batu Kawa here.

He therefore appealed to all pet owners to send their cats and dogs for vaccination against rabies so as to help prevent any risk of an outbreak.

He said people must take precaution especially when they keep their pets at home where there are elderly and children.

“I hope that every pet owner would remain vigilant and send their pets for vaccination, which should be carried out once a year. This should help curb the spread of rabies,” he said.