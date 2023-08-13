Zahid Hamidi must resign, ex-Terengganu MB Idris Jusoh says after Umno’s 100 pct loss in state polls

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 13): Umno veteran Tan Sri Idris Jusoh wants Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to resign as leader after their party was wiped out in yesterday’s Terengganu state election.

The former Terengganu menteri besar called on Zahid to take responsibility for the party’s “100 per cent” defeat.

“Umno lost badly in yesterday’s state elections.

“Umno lost 100 per cent in Terengganu.

“Zahid Hamidi must resign….” he said in three brief lines on his Facebook page today.

Umno represented the Barisan Nasional (BN) in contesting all six state election seats yesterday as its coalition partners MCA and MIC opted not to field any candidates this time around.

The Malay nationalist party only won a total 19 seats out of a total of 108 it contested in all six state elections in Terengganu, Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah and Kelantan.

Umno failed to win back any of the 10 seats it had captured in Election 2018, which were: Hulu Besut, Jertih, Kuala Besut, Permaisuri, Langkap, Batu Rakit, Seberang Takir, Telemong, Bukit Besi, and Kijal.

Its two strongmen, who were both also former Terengganu menteri besar, Datuk Seri Ahmad Said and Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman failed to defend their seats this time around as their Perikatan Nasional (PN) rival made a clean sweep of all 32 state seats.

Ahmad lost the Kijal seat that he had held since Election 1990 to PN’s Datuk Razali Idris who is also Bersatu information chief by a 3,758-vote margin.

The other former MB Ahmad Razif lost the Seberang Takir seat he held since Election 2008 to PN’s Khazan Che Mat, an Islamic religious teacher from PAS, by a 2,797-vote majority. – Malay Mail