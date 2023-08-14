92 left homeless after fire razes workers’ quarters in Daro

BINTULU (Aug 14): Ninety-two people were left homeless after two blocks of workers’ quarters at a construction site in Batang Muara Lassa, Daro were totally destroyed in a fire this morning.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said no injuries were reported during the incident as the occupants had left for work.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 7.15am and eight firefighters from the Daro fire station were mobilised to the scene.

“The fire involved two blocks of workers’ quarters consisting of 16 rooms that were completely destroyed,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters managed to control and extinguish the fire using water that was sourced from the nearby river.

After ensuring that the fire was fully extinguished and ensuring that there were no remnants of fire, the firefighters ended the operation at 9.32am.