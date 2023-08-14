Beneficial for S’wak, China to standardise services for travellers from both sides, says deputy minister

SIBU (Aug 14): China and Sarawak should look into standardising the services when it comes to promoting tourism and accommodating the visitors travelling between both sides.

This was proposed by the Deputy Minister II for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak during a panel discussion during the ‘Asean-China Week 2023’ held in Fuzhou, the Fujian Province in China recently.

“One way to do this is to drive the development of online platforms that would allow for access to essential services, information, help and also multi-lingual guides.

“For example, our local government’s websites and call centres can be optimised to be more informative, intuitive and helpful not just for the locals, but also our friends from overseas,” said the Pelawan assemblyman.

According to Tiang, the Sarawak government’s S Pay Global stands as the most widely used e-wallet platform in the state, in which its first and only international payment platform’s integration is with the UnionPay Virtual Card.

“This allows visitors to Sarawak, especially those from China, to have seamless payment experience in Sarawak.”

Tiang’s remark was made in response to questions about Sarawak’s initiative in advancing people-to-people exchanges between Malaysia and China, and what both sides could work together, especially at local government level, in bringing the people of both countries closer.

Adding on, he said at the government-to-government level, Sarawak and China could encourage and promote cultural activities and exchanges between their respective municipalities and other local authorities, via tourism.

“For example, Kuching which is already recognised by Unesco as a ‘City of Gastronomy’ could be promoted to the visitors from China.

“Sarawakians visiting China, I believe, would be fascinated with the cultural products and experiences offered by cities in China,” he said.

Tiang also acknowledged the close ties between Sarawak and China that had remained strong and mutually-beneficial for many decades.

In this respect, he recalled that in 2005, Sarawak and China commemorated this with the co-development of Friendship Park in Kuching.

“Today, almost 20 years later, this Friendship Park is still very well-visited, signifying the unwavering Sarawak-China friendship,” he added.

Tiang also mentioned the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and Quanzhou City of Fujian Province, aimed at fostering closer relations between the local governments and the people of both Sarawak and China.