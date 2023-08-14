DAP sec-gen mum over calls for Zahid to step down as Umno president

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 14): DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke tonight declined to comment on the calls for Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to take responsibility for Umno’s defeats in the six state elections last weekend by resigning as the party president.

Umno won just 19 seats in the Kedah, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Penang, and Terengganu elections on Saturday.

“We have no comment as we don’t want to interfere with other party’s issues. For us, it does not involve us and we won’t interfere with other parties’ issues,” Loke said during a press conference at the DAP headquarters here.

On Saturday, Umno was wiped out in the Terengganu election and won just two of the 12 seats it contested in Penang.

In contrast, DAP won 46 of the 47 seats in contested, making it the most successful party by victory proportion.

On Umno supreme council member Isham Jalil’s claim that the partnership with DAP was not paying off for Umno, Loke said the former was entitled to his views.

“Again, people can have opinions and make comments. Despite that, our union is still strong and we will continue to strengthen the unity government. We want to see our coalition stable and us winning the three states has allowed this to happen,” he added.

No state governments changed hands following the six elections on Saturday but PN parties made significant inroads into Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, and Penang, via Malay-majority seats in the three states and at the expense of Umno. — Malay Mail