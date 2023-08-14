Dr Abdul Rahman: Mosques can be venue for community-based activities

KUCHING (Aug 14): Mosques should serve as avenue for community-based activities involving local community leaders and non-governmental organisations, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

The Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication, who is also in charge of Islamic affairs, said mosques play an important role in strengthening the unity within a community comprising people of different faith.

“A mosque not only functions as a place for religions purposes but also as a platform to organise various community-based events whereby surrounding residents can take part and enjoy,” he said in his speech at the closing ceremony of the Darul Hana Mini Carnival 2023 at the Darul Hana Mosque Petra Jaya here yesterday.

He added there were about 500 mosques and 1,000 surau located across Sarawak, with the Darul Hana Mosque being the brainchild of Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Dr Abdul Rahman said built in 2016, the Darul Hana mosque is characterised by its modern facilities and greenery, with an interior that incorporates architecture designs from around the world.

The mini carnival was held in collaboration with Land Custody and Development Authority, Royal Malaysian Navy office, Sarawak Islamic Department Kuching office, Health Department Kuching office, Halaqah Kemajuan Muslim Sarawak and others.

The carnival also marks Darul Hana Mosque’s seventh anniversary.