Fatimah: 98.85 pct of S’wak’s Primary 1 pupils this year attended preschool

KUCHING (Aug 14): A total of 98.85 per cent of children in Sarawak received early childhood education before entering primary school this year, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said the Sarawak government through her ministry has been steadfast in its commitment to ensure that all children in the state have access to early childhood education.

“To be able to record 98.85 per cent of children receiving early childhood education is certainly an achievement and we are proud to be able to provide access to early childhood education including at five Penan Taskas (childcare centres).

“The Penan Taskas were constructed using allocation from Petronas while training for the teachers was provided by the Sarawak government through the ministry,” she told a press conference after receiving a courtesy call from the National Association of Early Childhood Care and Education of Malaysia (NAECCEM) at her office here today.

Fatimah said all children in Sarawak have the right to receive early childhood education and in view of this, her ministry collaborates with various organisations such as NAECCEM so as these children have access to quality early childhood education.

Meanwhile, NAECCEM president Shamsinah Shariff expressed her admiration for the initiatives carried out by Fatimah and her ministry in the development of early childhood education in the state.

She hoped that through her courtesy call with Fatimah this would lead to future collaboration with the ministry as well as to emulate what has been done in Sarawak in terms of early childhood education.

Shamsinah’s visit, along with several other NAECCEM exco members, was aimed at strengthening the relationship between the association and the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development.

Fatimah later also received a courtesy call from Beryl’s Marketing Sdn Bhd which was led by its representative Sih Hua Tong.

The visit was to handover contributions to Fatimah for distribution to ten charitable organisations as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) charity programme in conjunction with Sarawak Day 2023.

The recipients are The Salvation Army Children’s Home (Girls), The Salvation Army Children’s Home (Boys), Sarawak Cheshire Home, Sarawak Association for the Welfare of Intellectually Disabled Children (Perkata Sarawak), Sarawak Society for Parents of Children with Special Needs (Pibakat), Kuching Autism Association, Sarawak Society for the Deaf, Rumah Kanak-Kanak Toh Puan Hajah Norkiah Kuching, Sarawak Orphans Welfare Association (Peryatim), and SMK Batu Lintang (Blind Student Class).