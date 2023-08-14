Federal, state ministries, JKR inspect Pan Borneo Highway ahead of royal visit

KUCHING (Aug 14): The federal Works Ministry alongside the Public Works Department (JKR) and Sarawak Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development (MIPD) today embarked on a two-day journey to inspect the nearly-completed Pan Borneo Highway.

Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the inspection is done to ensure the highway is in good condition, as part of the preparations for Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s visit to journey through the highway from Sabah to Sarawak in September.

“Today, we will be having a look along the Pan Borneo Highway, starting from Kuching heading to Sibu, stopping at several places including Betong to inspect the road.

“This effort is part of our preparations to ensure that the highway is in the best possible condition. Next month, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is scheduled to embark on a journey along the Pan Borneo Highway, covering the stretch from Sabah to Telok Melano in Sarawak,” he told reporters prior to embarking on the convoy at Mile 6 here earlier today.

Over the course of two days, Nanta said the inspection team will be travelling from Kuching to Miri, focusing on assessing the progress of road construction.

As such, he emphasised on the importance of completing any remaining work swiftly, and to ensure the highway’s sections are safe and comfortable to use if not completed.

“Whichever (parts of Pan Borneo Highway that) have yet to complete, at least make sure the road is safe and comfortable to travel through,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also MIPD minister, expressed his gratitude to the federal government for providing the state with the project, deeming it a ‘game changer’ for Sarawakians.

“Back then, when I need to travel from Kuching to Betong, it took about 4 and a half hours. Now, with normal driving speed, one can reach Betong in three hours.

“If I feel more adventurous, I can even reach Betong from Kuching in two and a half hours,” he added.

It is learnt that the convoy is expected to arrive in Sibu this evening, and will resume its journey heading towards Miri tomorrow.