FitMalaysia Programme making return to KK

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 14): The state-level FitMalaysia Programme will make a return with Kota Kinabalu city being selected as host from August 26-27.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Angin said the target was to gather 7,000 people to participate in the programme.

Ellron said it would be the fourth time that such programme is held in the state after at Likas Bay near here in 2014, Sandakan in 2016 and Tawau in 2019.

“The implementation of the FitMalaysia Programme includes roadshows to all the states with expected huge participation from the community.

“For the Sabah leg, Kota Kinabalu has been selected as the host where it will take place at the Kota Kinabalu Sports Complex in Likas.

“Many activities will take place in the two-day programme which include Fun Run 5km, Fun Walk 3km, Fun Ride 10km and 30km, fitness-based individual and team competitions as well as exhibition and health related sales.

“I’m confident that the programme here will attract even more participants from all walks of life while appreciating the spirit of unity and patriotism especially during the Merdeka Month.

“Hence, I hope that all those involved will work together to ensure the state-level FitMalaysia Programme here will achieve the target set by the federal Youth and Sports Ministry of 7,000 people,” Ellron said in a statement yesterday after chairing the state-level main organising committee meeting here.

“I hope the best from the people of Sabah to ensure the programme will be successfully held,” he added.