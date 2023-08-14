Five Sabah enterprises win Shell LiveWIRE awards

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 14): Five enterprises were awarded state winners of Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia 2023 in the Sabah state finals, which took place in Kota Kinabalu, on Monday.

This is Shell’s ninth year in running this entrepreneurship development initiative for Sabahan entrepreneurs.

The 2023 Sabah state winners Brutti Besi, Leonarcta, Southeast Asia Treasure, Grace Creation enterprise and Le Doux Coffee were part of over 60 participants who joined this programme.

They went through a comprehensive bootcamp, where 10 selected finalists moved on to the final pitching competition.

Here, the entrepreneurs were assessed based on their business pitches, which demonstrate their drive to grow their business ideas based on their comprehensive business plans and five winners were chosen thereafter.

Brutti Besi is founded by Lukmanulhakim Awaluddin and Siti Faznur Abd Khaleq. It is an upcycling waste materials company that targets to preserve Borneo’s culture by producing and crafting bespoke furniture by uplifting the local young artisan’s skill & income.

Leonarcta founded by Norsita Nordin and Nurashikin Aliuddin, has innovated a modern anchovy cage (floated) to ensure longer life span for the system targeting easier maintenance, providing more stock of anchovies to the market.

Southeast Asia Treasure founded by Radziah Matarsad and Siti Aishah Syazwani Sairin, has innovated a seaweed “Smart Culture” tool that can reduce the death of turtles and fishes that attack seaweed farms.

The “Smart Culture” tool is an environmentally friendly system that helps to improve farmers’ income in Semporna and all the areas that culture seaweed including Indonesia, Philippine, India and other seaweed countries.

Grace Creation Enterprise is founded by Rositinah Andahang and Mainah Himbulan to produce Sabah ethnic handicrafts, specifically originating from the Murut ethnic group. The company impacts the community surrounding various areas, providing jobs for the women within the area.

Le Doux Coffee founded by Badariah Abdullah Sani and Syed Mohd Nazrie Abdul Hata, provides coffee barista training focusing on youths facing unemployment, school dropouts and the underprivileged, encouraging them to be entrepreneurs by owning a coffee outlet or job opportunities as baristas.

“It’s inspiring to see our local entrepreneurs striving to build their businesses, while empowering their communities by creating employment opportunities through their ventures. Shell LiveWIRE enables entrepreneurs to connect with our global LiveWIRE ecosystem, which can further help them in flourishing their businesses, while contributing towards the socio-economic growth of Sabah and the nation. I truly encourage all budding entrepreneurs to grab this opportunity to be a part of our Shell LiveWIRE programme,” said Danny Murshidi, Reliability & Engineering Manager, Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Ltd.

The five winning enterprises each received a start-up fund of RM10,000 from Shell. On top of that, they will also receive a year of business coaching to develop their business plans into full-fledged businesses and access to the facilities and opportunities made available by Shell.

Furthermore, the winners will also be given the opportunity to connect with the global LiveWIRE ecosystem and share their knowledge with entrepreneurs around the globe, while standing a chance to compete in the annual Shell Global Top Ten Innovators Awards.

Shell LiveWIRE is the flagship enterprise development programme of Shell. The programme strengthens local economies across the globe by promoting entrepreneurship and developing entrepreneurs.

This programme, which kick started in Sabah in 2015 and in Sarawak in 2016 aims to inspire young entrepreneurs to innovate and produce real business solutions that meet today’s socio-economic needs.

Starting from 2022, Shell LiveWIRE was extended to include entrepreneurs from Peninsular Malaysia.