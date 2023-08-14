Floating bookfair Doulos Hope confirms dates for Kuching, KK

KUCHING (Aug 14): Floating bookfair Doulos Hope has confirmed its port of call dates for Kuching on Aug 21 to Sept 4 and Kota Kinabalu on Sept 7 to Oct 3.

According to its Facebook page, Doulos Hope has over 2,000 book titles on offer.

It is currently berthing in Penang until Aug 15.

According to the GBA Ships website, the vessel had undergone extensive refurbishment before entering into service in May this year.

It was previously named ‘Aurora II’, ‘Megastar Aries’, ‘Genting World’, and ‘The Taipan’ by its previous owners.

Doulos Hope has a gross tonnage of 3,370 and a length of 85.5 metres.

Doulos Hope is the latest addition together with Logos Hope under GBA Ships.

GBA Ships’ mission is to promote literacy and education, cross cultural cooperation, and social awareness by working with the local community.

The ships have visited over 480 different ports in over 150 countries and territories to date, recording about 49 million visitors on board.