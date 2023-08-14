GRS not appreciative of political stability brought by PH Sabah – DAP

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 14): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) does not appreciate the crucial role played by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah in stabilising the local political landscape during the recent tumultuous times in Sabah last January, said Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (DAPSY) Sabah secretary Chan Long Wei.

He noted that following the six state elections, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee has declared the intention to contest all 73 state seats in the upcoming Sabah elections. This raises questions about whether GRS is prepared to turn against Pakatan Harapan and the Unity Government.

“Is it a genuine intention of GRS or merely a self-serving manoeuvre by SAPP?” he asked in a statement on Monday.

On Sunday, Yong proposed that peninsular-based political parties refrain from contesting in the next state election.

The nominated assemblyman said he would propose that GRS friendly parties including PH, BN and PN stay out of the race to avoid any overlapping of candidates contesting in the election.

Chan further questioned if these statements by Yong reflect the sentiment of GRS, aiming to sow discord with PH Sabah and prepare the ground to work with Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the next Sabah elections.

He emphasised that the situation is now quite clear, as Yong openly proclaimed his position within Perikatan Nasional while destabilising the Unity Government.

“Furthermore, Yong shamelessly demanded for GRS to contest all the state seats also raises suspicions of a hidden agenda, possibly forming an alliance with Perikatan Nasional post-election to undermine the Unity Government led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he added.

Chan stressed that if this is not the case, GRS must clarify their position regarding Yong and SAPP’s statements. If they disagree, disciplinary action must be taken against Yong for disrupting the harmony of the Unity Government.

“If GRS does not appreciate the assistance provided during the recent political turmoil, it’s not something to lament.” Chan said Pakatan Harapan had assisted GRS in maintaining political stability during the crisis, adhering to the principle of opposing any backdoor government from taking over.

“If this assistance is not appreciated, then the cooperation can cease, as respect should be both ways,” he said.

Chan reminded that the people of Sabah still remember the pre-election scene when Sabah Chief Minister cum GRS chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor appeared alongside Prime Minister cum Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to showcase unity and support for the Unity Government’s candidates. In contrast, Yong was seen at the Perikatan Nasional supreme council meeting with Mohd Sanusi Md Nor, signifying a clear stance.

DAPSY Sabah cautioned that with the results of the six state elections, the influence of Perikatan Nasional is gradually infiltrating urban constituencies. Whether this tide will reach Sabah is a prevailing topic. The fact remains that Perikatan Nasional has already won one parliamentary seat in Sabah, held by Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, MP for Beluran. It’s undeniable that Perikatan Nasional will contest in the upcoming Sabah elections, and for sure they will be playing the divisive card to divide Sabahans.

“Presently, as SAPP remains within Perikatan Nasional, the people of Sabah will judge for themselves and make their decision in the next election. “As for Yong, time will unveil his true motives,” said Chan.

For Pakatan Harapan, he said they are ready to defend their seats vigorously, stand with Anwar and the Unity Government, to safeguard Malaysia’s diversity and protect Sabah’s harmonious ethnic and religious relations. “In short, DAP and PH Sabah are focused on rebuilding the economy in hand with the Federal Government for Sabah and Malaysia,” he said.