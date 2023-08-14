JPPH out to highlight role as govt’s real-estate assessment service provider

SIBU (Aug 14): The Valuation and Property Services Department (JPPH) is making full use of its courtesy calls on various local authorities in Sarawak to highlight its role as a provider of real-estate assessment and development services for the government.

Recently, its delegation visited Kapit Resident Galong Luang and his deputy Robert Liman.

Led by Sarawak state assessment director Norliza Nordin, the visiting group also comprised the Sibu District assessor Kevin Nyait and assessment officer Mohamad Ezuwan Abdul Rauf.

According to Norliza, the meeting with Kapit Resident’s Office was the first ever conducted by her department.

“It’s meant as platform to strengthen the relationship between JPPH Sarawak, which is a federal government department, and the Sarawak state government, in terms of services pertaining to real-estate assessment and development in Sarawak.

“The JPPH is under the Ministry of Finance of Malaysia. It began as the Valuation Division of the Malaysian Treasury on June 1, 1957.

“As a federal government department, it is headed by the Director-General of Property Valuation and Services, whose duties and functions are enshrined in the Valuers, Appraisers, Estate Agents and Property Managers Act 1981 (Act 242),” she said in a statement issued yesterday.

According to Norliza, the JPPH’s key activities can be grouped into three areas: valuation and property services, namely carrying out valuation work for taxation and non-taxation purposes such as property consultancy services like rentals and leases, as well as feasibility studies; training, research and education via the National Institute of Valuation (Inspen); and provision and management of real-estate information via the National Property Information Centre (Napic).

“JPPH operates from its 52 branches covering Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak, and they are led by 14 state assessment directors and 38 district assessors.

“In Sarawak, the operation offices are in Kuching, Sibu and Miri.

“For Kapit, it is under the supervision of Sibu District Assessor’s Office, which also oversees Sibu, Sarikei and Mukah,” she said.

The statement also informed about a visit by Norliza and Kevin to Kapit District Council (KDC), where the two were accompanied by Councillor Raymond Ako Vincent and received a warm welcome from KDC assistant administrative officer Caroline Lenya Kalom.