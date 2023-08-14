Lukanisman: State govt’s initative to help S’wakians settle PTPTN loans not a one-off thing

KUCHING (Aug 14): The Sarawak government’s initiative of helping Sarawakian students settle their National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans is not a one-off thing, but an ongoing effort, says federal Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

This was shown by the recent presentation of RM41.84 million from the state government, through Yayasan Sarawak, to PTPTN, meant for the ‘Anak Sarawak PTPTN Loan Repayment Incentive’ programme.

The handing-over of the mock cheque was performed by Yayasan Sarawak director Mersal Abang Rosli, with the PTPTN being represented by its chief executive officer Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid, in Kuala Lumpur earlier this month.

“This year, the Sarawak government remains committed to continuing this incentive, with an additional allocation of RM41.84 million. This shoulld benefit nearly 10,000 (PTPTN) borrowers.

“I would like to express heartfelt gratitude to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and the state government for the increased funding for the incentive.

“This is a clear sign that this assistance is not a one-off initiative, but a continuous commitment by the Sarawak government since 2020,” said Lukanisman in a statement today.

The Sibuti MP also said since 2018, Abang Johari had been giving serious attention to various aspects of education.

“They (aspects) have include the allocation of RM1 billion for repair works on dilapidated schools; RM50 million for connecting electricity grids to schools; the Graduan Pulang Sarawak (i-GPS) incentive of RM600 per person; pre-university level incentives (for students) at government-owned public education institutions in Sarawak; and most recently, the establishment of the Sovereign Fund for the purpose of securing the future savings of Sarawakian children.

“All of these reflect Premier Abang Johari’s aspiration of the provision of free education to future generations.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to Yayasan Sarawak for coordinating this incentive in collaboration with PTPTN. The PTPTN has also informed that there’s no need to submit applications, as they will identify the eligible individuals upon completion of their studies.

“I hope that this incentive could be continued in the future, with more improvements, so that the youths of Sarawak could continue to benefit from the generosity of the Sarawak government.

“The Premier has been working tirelessly to diversify the government’s income, which can be seen in the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 agenda,” said Lukanisman.