Nurses play pivotal role in shaping nation’s healthcare system, says Lukanisman

MIRI (Aug 14): This year’s theme for ‘International Nurses Day’ underscores the pivotal role played by those in this profession in shaping the nation’s healthcare system, says Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He also regards the phrase ‘Our Nurses: Our Future’ as being indicative of the need for ongoing efforts and improvements in the nursing field so as to ensure excellence in healthcare services for the present time, and the future.

“Nurses shoulder a paramount responsibility of ensuring that every patient who steps into the healthcare facility would receive comprehensive and also comfortable healthcare services.

“I believe that there is nothing more heartening for a nurse than witnessing the patient’s recovery.

“Thus, there are not enough words to express the gratitude for the efforts and sacrifices made by the nurses in our country, especially during the challenging times of Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in his speech for the ‘International Nurses Day 2023’ celebration dinner at a hotel here on Saturday.

Organised by Miri Hospital’s Nursing Unit, the event also hosted the hospital director Dr Jack Wong, its board of visitors chairman Karambir Singh, chief nursing supervisor Dayang Diun Abu Bakar and the organising chairperson Hartini Sinow.