Persatuan Melanau Sibu performance draws attention at Sibu Street Parade

SIBU (Aug 14): Persatuan Melanau Sibu’s contingent showcased a unique performance during the Sibu Street Parade on Saturday night.

The 40-member contingent performed in front of Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who represented Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to officiate at the parade.

“The performance for tonight represents the Melanau community in terms of harvesting and thanksgiving practice in the Melanau community,” said association vice chairman Mohamad Nazim Masni when met prior to the parade.

The association has been established since 1957 and currently has more than 1,000 members.

“It comprises the Melanau community from other districts who are either working or studying in Sibu. The main objective is to assist (Melanau community) in terms of welfare and strengthen ties with other communities in Sibu,” he added.

The parade, themed ‘Sarawak Maju Makmur’ (Progressive, Prosperous Sarawak), involved some 2,000 people representing 60 contingents.

It was jointly held by the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) and Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC).

There were also stage performances and fireworks display to spruce up the celebration.