Police catch bird’s nest thieves red-handed in Sibu

SIBU (Aug 14): Police here caught two men red-handed stealing bird’s nests at a Jalan Durin bird’s nest house on Friday. (Aug 11)

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the suspects aged 29 and 30 were arrested around 2.40am during ‘Ops Lejang Khas’.

“The first arrest was made on a suspect driving a car in a suspicious manner.

“Further inspection at a bird’s nest house nearby found a second suspect hiding inside the building. Police also found tools used in housebreaking activities believed to belong to the suspect,” he said.

Zulkipli said police also seized a car, two machetes, bird’s nests weighing 130 grams, scissors, spear, two torchlights, and a mask from the suspects.

He added both suspects have been remanded for six days until Aug 17.

The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

Those with any information on the bird’s nest house break-in can lodge a police report.