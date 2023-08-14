Puad: Umno shares blame for performance in state polls, no need for Zahid to resign

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 14): Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi has today defended Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi over calls to resign over the party’s dismal performance in the state elections,

Slating former Umno deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who among others made the call, Puad said all stakeholders share responsibility over the state elections’ result.

“Don’t point fingers. It’s a shared burden. Urging Ahmad Zahid to resign is not a solution. Everyone is responsible.

“Muhyiddin was arrogant when he told Ahmad Zahid to resign,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

He compared it to Muhyiddin’s tenure as president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, highlighting how the former prime minister had remained in his post despite losses in the Melaka and Johor state elections.

“When Perikatan Nasional (PN) lost badly to Melaka and Johor state elections he did not resign. He remained as president of Bersatu while he was in the court cluster,” he said.

He also stressed the need for Umno’s representatives in the federal Cabinet to work earnestly towards rebuilding the trust of the Malay voters by advancing the Malay agenda.

“Umno needs to get back the support of the Malays. Umno ministers must seriously succeed in the agenda of the Malays and the people. The power is in their hands.

“That’s why Umno must remain in the unity government. Pakatan Harapan-BN need to strengthen cooperation. Ahmad Zahid is suitable for this mission. He does not need to resign. Don’t lash out,” he said.

Yesterday, PN urged Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Ahmad Zahid to take moral responsibility by resigning as prime minister and deputy prime minister immediately.

According to Muhyiddin, PN’s great success in gaining the support of Malay voters in the state election indicates that the coalition is the main vehicle for Malay politics today.

The results of state elections in six states saw BN record its worst defeat in history when the party only won 19 seats out of 108 contested seats.

In Selangor, BN only won four seats, Negeri Sembilan (13), one seat each in Penang and Kelantan while no seats were won in Kedah and Terengganu. – Malay Mail