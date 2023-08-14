Pustaka Sarawak lauded for strong advocacy of lifelong learning

MIRI (Aug 14): Pustaka Negeri Sarawak is hailed as an advocacy of lifelong learning, which is the basis of its continuous community outreach programmes.

In commending the state library, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau lauds its efforts, which signifies the importance of Sarawak upholding knowledge as it is moving towards the digital economy goal.

“To achieve the goal of becoming a high-income state by 2030 and beyond, Sarawak needs more talented Sarawakians to drive the development gearing towards greater achievements.

“Our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg always highlights this vision of development as being related to higher-level thinking.

“Continuous learning is essential in building a knowledgeable society,” he said in his opening speech for the Pustaka Book Fair 2023 at Bintang Megamall her yesterday.

In this regard, Dennis regarded Pustaka Negeri Sarawak’s continuous community outreach programmes as ‘truly supporting the Premier’s vision, especially focusing on literacy’.

The assemblyman also took the opportunity to thank the state library for its initiative of setting up a ‘Community Reading Corner’ for the Penan villagers of Long Latie in Ulu Baram.

“This very initiative reflects the government’s commitment of making sure that the Penan community would never be left behind in terms of mainstream development.

“I’m also proud to say that we have more than 200 graduates from the Penan community, and the majority of them are degree holders – there are some who are Master’s and PhD holders.

“Noteworthy to mention is the high number of Penan students attending IPGs (teachers education institutes).”

In relation to this, Dennis said it was his wish to see more educational programmes being implemented in the rural areas.

“Education is still the key to changing the community’s mindset and igniting the spark to move forward.”

Meanwhile, in her address earlier, Pustaka Negeri Sarawak deputy chief executive officer Salina Zawawi said the book fair also represented the collaboration with various partners comprising the Council of Directors of Public Libraries of Malaysia (MPAM), Malaysia Libraries Association, National Library of Malaysia, Malaysian Books Publishers Association (Mabopa), Ministry of Education’s Educational Resources and Technology Division, Perbadanan Kota Buku, and also Pustaka Negeri Sarawak’s branches.

Adding on, Salina said the Miri leg marked the conclusion of the state library’s book fair series for this year.

For the record, the programme kicked off in Kuching and after that, it was held in Sibu.

“The main objective is to promote a reading culture and raise the awareness of literacy among the local communities, across all age levels.

“Throughout the four days here, we hope that everyone has managed to find the reading materials that suit their interests and objectives.

“Also, it is our aim that this event would support the writing and publishing industry in the country, in that it is able to serve as a platform for local and national publishers to promote and sell their works,” she said.