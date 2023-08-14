Sibu-born violinist emerges world champion in classical category of World Championship of Performing Arts in US

SIBU (Aug 14): Sibu-born talented violinist Imran Azim Iskandar has made Malaysia proud after emerging as a world champion in the classical category of the World Championship of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in Anaheim, California, United States recently.

Besides that, the Form Five student from SMK Bukit Assek, here grabbed a silver medal each in the contemporary and original works categories as well as a bronze medal each in the jazz and open categories.

“All Praises to God! I am proudly announcing my results for the World Championships of Performing Arts 2023 in Anaheim, California

“I wasn’t expecting this many medals! I thank every & each one of you that have supported me!!” he said in a Facebook post recently.

Imran Azim believed that he has done his best to represent Malaysia and make the country proud.

“Correspondingly, I have also benefited a lot from this event — making connections between remarkable performing artists from around the world,” he said.

Meanwhile, a media invite stated that Imran Azim’s flight will touch down at Sibu Airport around 1.10pm today.

According to WCOPA’s website, the competition is the only programme for seasoned and up and coming performers and entertainers held annually and judged by “Hollywood” industry professionals. Countries are represented by delegations similar to the Olympics.

Singers, dancers, instrumentalists, actors, models and variety artists from over 70 Licenced countries showcased their talent for the judges live at the 26th annual WCOPA from July 28 to Aug 6.

Previous honourees include Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick and Michael Bolton.