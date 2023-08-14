Study Go China initiative awards scholarship to 11 Malaysian students

KUCHING (Aug 14): Eleven Malaysian students have been awarded scholarships through the ‘Study Go China’ initiative by Asia China Education and Culture (ACEC) association which provides an opportunity to pursue higher education in China.

According to a press release, Anhui University, Beijing Institute of Technology and Beijing Wuzi University has awarded these Malaysian students scholarships as a significant step toward fostering lifelong learning.

The scholarship recipients are graduates from SMK Sungai Maong, SMK Kuching High, Chung Hua Middle School No. 1, Kuen Cheng High School, and Asia Pacific University.

They have completed their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), and A-level exams.

The scholarships, designed to recognise chosen fields and potential, underline the commitment of these esteemed institutions to nurture future leaders and scholars.

The awarded scholarships which cover a substantial portion of their tuition fees provide a testament to the institutions’ dedication in creating an inclusive and diverse learning environment that empowers students to excel and contribute meaningfully to society.

The scholarships were formally awarded in a hybrid ceremony at the Study Go China centre here following an inspiring cross-cultural sharing event by students from Anhui Medical University, Anhui University, Beijing Wuzi University, and Beijing Institute of Technology.

Invited students from several high schools in Malaysia and Indonesia witnessed the event.

For details and opportunities for a full scholarship to study in China for the year 2024, call Study Go China centre on 011-16060345.

The Study Go China centre is located at 1st Floor, No. 5, The Laksamana Commercial Suites, Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho.