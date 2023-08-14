UiTM Sarawak to hold series of events, activities for 50th anniversary do

KUCHING (Aug 14): Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak has lined up a series of events and activities in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

Its rector Prof Datuk Dr Jamil Hamali said this includes a charity golf tournament (Sept 23); homecoming dinner (Oct 15); fun run (Oct 28); and an auto rally event (Sept 17-27).

“The golf tournament will be held amongst the alumni as a fundraiser, while the auto rally will start from Telok Melano in Lundu and head towards Tawau, Sabah. We have a campus there and we would like to collaborate with UiTM Sabah,” he said during a press conference at Merdeka Palace here yesterday.

The rally is estimated to take 11 days to complete and will cover a distance of 3406km, he added.

Vice chancellor of Student Affairs Assoc Prof Dr Saimi Bujang said the rally is a way to reach out to the rural community.

“We’ve limited participation to 90 people with around 30 vehicles. This means that each vehicle will probably have three to four people. Representatives of the media and online content creators are also encouraged to join this rally,” he said.

There is a RM700 participation fee for the rally which will be used to cover lodgings and meals for the participants throughout the journey.

Also present at the press conference was UiTM pro-chancellor Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz.