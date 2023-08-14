Unemployed man in Kuching jailed one year for criminal intimidation

KUCHING (Aug 14): The Magistrates’ Court here today jailed an unemployed man for one year for committing criminal intimidation against his 59-year-old father.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan meted out the sentence against Hafarizan Johari, 22, after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term for up to two years or a fine, or both, if convicted.

He committed the offence at his family’s house in Taman Mesra Bako here around 3pm on June 26, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Hafarizan ran amok and uttered vulgar words to his father before challenging the latter to a fight.

The accused, who was armed with a curved blade, became even angrier when his father declined to engage in a fight with him.

Fearing for the safety of the family, the father lodged a police report which led to Hafarizan’s arrest on July 1.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented by legal counsel.