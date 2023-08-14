Video of friends helping proboscis monkey cross river in Sarikei melts hearts online (VIDEO)

KUCHING (Aug 14): Two friends who helped a proboscis monkey cross a river in Sarikei have become immediate internet sensations after their video with the primate on their boat went viral on social media.

Lawrence Joe said he and Emrys Akup were on a boat to go fishing in Nanga Selalang, Sarikei on Sunday when they came across the primate swimming in the river.

“It was about 9am yesterday (Aug 13) when we saw it in the river. So we moved the boat near the proboscis monkey, after which it climbed up and sat down,” said Lawrence, who recorded the video on his smartphone.

He added that both of them were surprised, but continued to help the primate to cross to the other side of the river before proceeding to the river mouth where they normally do their cast fishing.

“We took pity on the proboscis monkey because we did not want it to get into an unfortunate incident while swimming in the river. That is why we decided to help it.

“After we helped it cross the river, we went on with our fishing activity. Both of us normally go fishing once in two weeks, depending on weather and water condition,” he added.

Emrys also shared his account of the incident.

“The both of us found it at Muara Selalang. The monkey was trying to swim across the river,” he said.

Both Lawrence and Emerys were contacted by The Borneo Post via their social media accounts for response to their video.

Throughout the duration of the 3 minute 35 second video, the monkey was seen sitting then jumping off the boat a few times – only for it to climb upon the boat again before proceeding to jump off once more.

The video, where Lawrence and Emrys were also seen talking to the primate in Iban, has since been shared and viewed by many since it was uploaded after their fishing trip.

They were heard saying ‘keni asai, nyamai nyeberai?‘ (How is it crossing the river on the boat? ) to the primate before telling it to ‘anang guai, rilek la, bedau datai‘ (Don’t worry, just relax. We haven’t reach yet).

Despite the monkey jumping off the boat, the two men proceeded to help it again by letting it latch onto the boat’s oar and safely ‘guiding’ the primate back to land.

The funny verbal exchanges between the duo and the primate, and their kind act, have touched the hearts of many who viewed the video.

Several netizens commented on the video, with some saying that the monkey was fortunate to encounter kind-hearted people to help it.

“That’s so cute. Fortunately, there were kind people to help this monkey to cross safely,” said one commenter.

“The both of you should be rewarded for being responsible people. You’ve just helped this monkey to safety,” said another.

“Well done, thank you for saving him!” added another.

Known for their curious nature and being good swimmers, proboscis monkeys are a protected species in Sarawak under the Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998.