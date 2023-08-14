Works on Pan Borneo’s Bukit Begunan section set to finish by November, says minister

KUCHING (Aug 14): The Bukit Begunan section of the Pan Borneo Highway development should reach completion by this November this year.

In this regard, federal Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi has also pointed out that along this section, there are the ‘Red Lines’ – referring to stretches that were initially not included in the works packages.

Moreover, he said during project implementation, it was found that the quality of these ‘Red Line’ stretches fell short of the specifications set for the Pan Borneo’s lanes.

“As such, funds will be allocated for this, and my ministry alongside the state’s ministry are looking into obtaining allocations to enhance and improve these ‘Red Lines’ so that they would align with the quality of the whole Pan Borneo Highway project,” he told reporters when met after his visit to the Jelukong Rest-and-Service Area (RSA) in Sri Aman today.

On the overall progress of the Pan Borneo Highway, Nanta said the works on 786km stretch were at 96.67 per cent stage towards completion.

On RSA Jelukong, he said it should be fully operational by Jan 1 next year, adding that RSAs would also be set up in Selangau and Lambir.

The visit to RSA Jelukong was part of the ministry’s checks on the overall quality of the Pan Borneo Highway, being undertaken ahead of the royal visit by the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah next month.