Abd Karim: S’wak anticipates 4 mln visitor arrivals for 2023, surpassing initial target

KUCHING (Aug 15): Sarawak is set to surpass its initial target of three million visitor arrivals in 2023 and is instead aiming for four million visitor arrivals, revealed Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

According to him, from Jan-July this year the state has already recorded 2.27 million visitor arrivals and with many more big events expected to be held in Sarawak in the coming months, achieving four million visitor arrivals is possible.

“Last year during the same period, Sarawak recorded 703,891 visitor arrivals and that was when we had just started to reopen our borders. This means we have seen a huge increase in the figures this year,” he said in a press conference announcing the What About Kuching Festival at his office in Baitulmakmur II here today.

He noted that in the month of July alone, Sarawak already received 312,197 visitors of which 172,363 were foreigners.

Commenting on the initial target of visitor arrivals for this year, Abdul Karim said the target can be achieved by September and would be great if Sarawak can surpass its highest-ever number of visitors recorded — 4.6 million in 2019 — by the end of the year.

“We had actually set a target of five million visitor arrivals for the year 2020, but everyone knows what happened that year. So as our borders reopened after the pandemic in 2022, we only set a target of 1.2 million arrivals for that year.

“However, we surpassed that target by recording 2.27 million visitor arrivals that year,” he said.

