Bung tells Yong to stop making silly statements

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 15): Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee’s proposal that peninsular-based parties stay out of the next state election has drawn flak from leaders of those parties.

Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin opined that the former chief minister who is a lawyer, does not understand or is totally ignorant of the Malaysian Constitution.

“Malaysia is a democratic country and allows for all registered parties to contest in any state. It is absurd for such a senior Sabah politician to even make such a statement,” Bung Moktar said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said that Yong should do some soul searching as his party SAPP, is directionless as it is a member of two coalitions, namely the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) at the state level and also the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) at the national level.

“In Sabah, Yong supports GRS under Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor which is with the federal unity government. But, at the federal level he sits with the PN which is against the federal Unity Government.

“I want to ask Yong and SAPP what their real stand is. You are sitting on the fence and trying to enjoy both being in government at state level while also wanting to show that you are with the opposition at the national level.

“I must remind Yong and SAPP that PN is a coalition of peninsula-based parties led by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and PAS. Are you telling Bersatu to leave Sabah? How about Bersatu vice president Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee and PAS nominated assemblyman in Sabah. Both of them should also quit? There are your partners under PN, what is your stand on them, they cannot contest in Sabah?” Bung Moktar said.

To Bung Moktar, Yong’s statement was ridiculous and it was time for the latter to realize certain facts that national parties have played a major role in Sabah.

“SAPP itself after leaving Barisan Nasional in 2008 has not won a single seat in any of the elections it contested in after that and I believe Yong is fully aware that he himself has lost his (election) deposits over and over again in the last 20 years.

“Is it not a message to SAPP as they have lost their seats to national parties like DAP in Chinese majority areas? Sabah people have supported Barisan led by Sabah Umno and other local parties over and over again since PBS left Barisan Nasional in 1990,” Bung Moktar said.

He said Yong was part of PBS when it left Barisan midway through the 1990 general election that brought Umno to Sabah. Ironically Yong left PBS to form SAPP and join hands with Umno under Barisan.

“So what is Yong talking about rejecting national parties,” Bung Moktar said, adding that Yong should remember that SAPP and himself have been rejected by the people many times in the last 20 years and his return to the GRS government was by his appointment as a nominated assemblyman.

“It is a backdoor entry to the state government by being nominated as an assemblyman. For a party president and a former CM to have been continuously rejected by the people, don’t talk about who can contest or who cannot.

Yong should prove that he has the support of the people first before making such silly statements,” he said.

Bung Moktar also said he was keen to know what GRS’ stand with SAPP and its continued relations with PN.