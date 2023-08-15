Bushfire ravages 4 hectares of land in Mukah

MUKAH (Aug 15): It took the firefighters nearly eight hours to completely put out a bushfire near the LKIM here yesterday.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said the bushfire involved an estimated four hectares of land.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 11.15am and firefighters from the Mukah fire station were mobilised to the scene.

“The firefighters conducted the firefighting operation using water that was sourced from the fire hydrant and a water tanker,” it added.

The whole operation ended at 7pm after the bushfire was fully extinguished.