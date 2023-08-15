DAP Stampin gives out RM70,700 to STPM high achievers

KUCHING (Aug 15): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Stampin parliamentary office yesterday disbursed RM70,700 to high-achievers of Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2022 examinations.

In a statement, DAP Stampin Member of Parliament Chong Chieng Jen said the monetary reward was a small token of encouragement to the students for their achievements, as well as to financially support them in pursuing tertiary education.

“To me, nothing is more rewarding than rewarding these students for their hard work and good results in the STPM. The joy and high-spiritness of the students permeates the air throughout the giving of rewards ceremony in the DAP Kuching office this morning,” said Chong, who is also state DAP chairman.

Chong said it was the second year that his office had carried out such programme to reward students for their academic excellence and the programme was in line with his emphasis that financial allocation was best spent on education purposes.

“STPM is notably one of the most difficult examinations in the world. As such, all the student recipients this morning well deserved the rewards,” he said in a statement.

Besides the STPM rewards programme, Chong said there will be other programmes to help low-income family students in their pursuit for tertiary education.