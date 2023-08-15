Dr Annuar takes stand in Dr Sim vs Chong defamation trial

KUCHING (Aug 15): Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee took the stand yesterday as the 12th witness in the defamation suit filed by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian against Sarawak Democratic Action Party chairman Chong Chieng Jen in connection with the allocation of funds for the Covid-19 food aid in 2020.

During cross-examination by Chong’s counsel Michael Kong, Dr Annuar agreed that each state constituency was allocated a sum of RM200,000 to provide food assistance to targeted families in the respective constituencies.

“The allocation is RM200,000 for that purpose, but not allocated to the YBs (assemblymen),” he said.

Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman, also agreed when Kong put it to him that on a yearly basis, each Sarawak assemblyman was entitled to allocations under the Minor Rural Project (MRP) and Rural Transformation Programme (RTP).

Kong: And although you were granted such allocation to carry out MRP and RTP projects, do you agree with me that neither you nor your service centre had received that allocation sum?

At this point, Dr Sim’s counsel Shankar Ram interjected, saying Kong had asked a hanging question.

Shankar: I am not objecting or interrupting my learned friend, but the correct way would be that each year, all the assemblymen would be granted MRP and RTP funds for projects and they are entitled to identify a project for allocation, but the funds are not in the assemblymen’s hands.

Kong: It is for the witness to answer. I will rephrase. And although you were granted such allocation to carry out MRP and RTP projects, do you agree with me that you had never received any of that allocation sum in your personal bank account?

Dr Annuar: I never received any of the allocation sum in my personal bank account. The RTP is in the form of projects. Every year, we will be asked to submit the list of projects amounting to RM5 million. MRP is also in the form of projects and also in the form of grants. We have to submit to the Premier of Sarawak’s Office to ask for the allocations and this many a time is meant for emergencies.

In 2020, Dr Sim, who is also Sarawak United People’s Party president, filed the suit after Chong alleged that Dr Sim had failed to manage food aid worth RM800,000 meant for four opposition-held state constituencies – Padungan, BatuLintang, Pending and Kota Sentosa.

Assisting Shankar are Yu Ying Ying and Russell Lim, while Kong is assisted by Chong Siew Chiang and Brenda Chong.

The defamation suit is heard before High Court judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab.