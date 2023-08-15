Expedite industrial tree planting, Awg Tengah tells planted forests licensees

KUCHING (Aug 15): Licence for planted forests (LPF) holders must accelerate the development of industrial tree planting to provide Sarawak’s timber industry with continuous raw materials, said Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Deputy Premier said the state government began industrial tree plantations in the 1990s to achieve a total planted area of one million ha by 2025.

“This programme is to ensure long-term supply of raw materials to support the development and growth of downstream processing industry,” he said during the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation’s (STIDC) golden jubilee celebration last night.

The Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development said the programme will support the production of high value-added products such as engineered wood, furniture, wood panel, and biomass-based products.

“At the same time, I urge STIDC to coordinate more collaborative research and development initiatives amongst the industry, research institution and government agencies competitiveness in the global market,” he said.

Awang Tengah also asked the private sector to incorporate new technology into their operations.

He pointed out STIDC has prepared a masterplan to develop a bamboo-based industry to tap into the huge global demand for bamboo-based products.

STIDC is working with the private sector to develop industrial bamboo plantation and bio-char production with the goal of producing high value-added products from bamboo and other planted materials, he said.

“STIDC has prepared the masterplan for bamboo industry in Sarawak to promote commercial planting of bamboo, production of bamboo seedlings, community farming, research and development, and downstream bamboo processing industries,” he said.

He also commended Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s dedication and vision in transforming the timber sector from a primary-based industry into a high-value and high-income industry.

Awang Tengah said the timber industry has been listed as one of the strategic sectors in Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 to generate RM8 billion in export earnings by 2030.

“Through sustainable forest management and certified forest policy, Sarawak still maintains 60 per cent forest cover out of its total 12.4 million ha landmass,” he said.

During the ceremony, the STIDC Golden Jubilee Award 2023 were also presented.

The award recipients included Berjaya Dockyard Sdn Bhd (T-Mega Excellent Performance Company); Tanjung Manis Resources Sdn Bhd (Excellent Performance Subsidiary); Saadiah Indah (Excellent Bumiputera Furniture Entrepreneur); and Solid Hartabina Sdn Bhd (High Performance Timber Contractor for Natural Forest).

Sarawak Planted Forest Sdn Bhd was awarded the Most Productive Licence Planted Forest, Shin Yang Group of Companies received the Excellent Wood Panel Producer award, while Samling Group of Companies received the Most Diversified and Value-adding Timber Manufacturer award.