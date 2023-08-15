Fahmi: National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations a chance for all to move past politics and come together

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 15): The upcoming National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations will be the perfect opportunity for everyone to reunite as Malaysians, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

The recently concluded state elections saw many in a combative mood so this is the perfect time to mend ties and return our focus to the country regardless of our political affiliations, he told Malay Mail at his ministry.

“This is important because regardless of our political affiliations, or who we voted for, or whom we support, there’s only one Malaysia.

“This is our country, regardless of your religious background, ethnicity, where you stay, where you live… we are all Malaysians.

“So I think it segues well from what many acknowledge was a fractious state elections to where we should be promoting unity through these programmes,” he said.

He hopes that Malaysians will come together through the programmes the ministry has planned for the celebrations.

Both National Day and Malaysia Day are rallying points for the nation, he added.

He pointed out the work done by the Department of Information at the community level with its Merdeka@Community Programme.

“They hosted this programme Merdeka@Community for kids and their grandparents. It’s just them having a good time. There were colouring contests, karaoke singing national patriotic songs, etc.

“So that brings a sense of community to the National Day celebrations. That to me is very meaningful,” he said.

The department has also launched a website http://merdeka360.my/web/ for the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations with details of the various programmes it will be organising in different states.

These include documentaries, exhibitions in museums, talks on famous icons, and art and culture events. – Malay Mail