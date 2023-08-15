Floating bookfair Doulos Hope cancels visit to Kuching, still heading to KK

KUCHING (Aug 15): Floating bookfair Doulos Hope has confirmed that it has cancelled its planned visit here.

Operator GBA Ships stated in an email to The Borneo Post late last night that its previously confirmed visit to Kuching from Aug 21 to Sept 4 had now been aborted.

“Unfortunately Doulos Hope’s planned visit to Kuching has had to be cancelled and the ship will extend her time in Penang.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this cancellation may have caused and hope that one day we can return to Kuching,” said the email.

No reason was given for the cancellation.

A check on the GBA Ships website today found an updated port of call schedule stating Doulos Hope would remain in Penang, were it has been since July 28, until Aug 28.

According to the website, Doulos Hope would then proceed to Kota Kinabalu, where it will visit from Sept 6 until Oct 3.

The website said Doulos Hope is then planning to sail to Bangkok, Thailand, tentatively from Oct 19 to Nov 26; while its next planned port of call is Sihanoukville, Cambodia, tentatively from Dec 15 to Jan 13, 2024.

According to its Facebook page, Doulos Hope has over 2,000 book titles on offer.

The vessel had undergone extensive refurbishment before entering into service in May this year.

It was previously named ‘Aurora II’, ‘Megastar Aries’, ‘Genting World’, and ‘The Taipan’ by its past owners.

Doulos Hope has a gross tonnage of 3,370 and a length of 85.5 metres.

The ship is the latest addition together with Logos Hope under GBA Ships.

GBA Ships’ mission is to promote literacy and education, cross cultural cooperation, and social awareness by working with the local community.

The ships have visited over 480 different ports in over 150 countries and territories to date, recording about 49 million visitors on board.

For more information, head to the GBA Ships website.